AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Girard man in connection to a road rage incident in Austintown.

According to a police report, 20-year-old Braxton Sipple is wanted in connection to an incident that happened June 18 on Mahoning Avenue.

The report states that a woman was driving a Hummer H2 along Mahoning Avenue just before 9 p.m. when she changed lanes with a motorcycle behind her. The woman said that the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Sipple, pulled up next to her and punched her passenger side mirror, breaking it.

Sipple then pulled into a nearby GetGo and the woman followed to take a picture of his license plate, the report stated. That’s when the woman said Sipple walked up to her Hummer and punched the driver’s side mirror, breaking that one, too.

A witness at the gas station relayed the same series of events to police, and a worker at GetGo said they could provide surveillance video at a later date.

Austintown police requested Girard police check Sipple’s address from his license registration, but officers did make contact with him on that date.

Court records show that a warrant was issued Monday for Sipple for criminal damaging or endangering for an incident that occurred on the same date and location as the road rage incident in Austintown.