Austintown resumes outdoor concerts following governor’s order

About 200 people showed up, well below the 1,500 maximum

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio health officials released a new order Tuesday allowing entertainment venues to open up.

Austintown didn’t waste any time taking advantage of the governor’s decision. After being ordered to shut down its concerts in the park last week, Austintown re-started them Tuesday evening with the band Blue Siren.

About 200 people showed up, well below the 1,500 maximum, and all with plenty of distance separating them.

Austintown Trustee Jim Davis said when they heard about the governor’s decision, they scrambled put the concert one.

“We knew that we had something that was working and something that was great. The local board of health realized what we had. It was just trying to convince the people in Columbus that this was the right thing to do,” Davis said.

Tuesday’s concert was to have been the last in the Austintown series, but they’ve decided to continue them through September and maybe even October. However, the concerts will be moved from Tuesdays to Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips said he also looking into resuming concerts in the park.