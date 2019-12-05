Austintown residents to learn more about plans for Youngstown Developmental Center

Next Thursday's meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Austintown Township Building

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Residents in the Austintown area and elsewhere will have the chance to learn more about plans to re-purpose the old Youngstown Developmental Center.

Members of the township Zoning Board of Appeals will hear from County Commissioners and others about converting the now vacant property into a one-stop center to help those with mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities.

Commissioners say the meeting is open to the public, especially to those living near the YDC property.

“So if there are any questions that they might have concerning the type of facility, the YDC property. The providers will be there to explain everything,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti.

Getting a zoning variance will be crucial to taking control of the property, which is now owned by the state.

Next Thursday’s meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Austintown Township Building.