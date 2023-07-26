AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Residents in Austintown Township could be one step closer to having better park conditions.

For over a year, township trustees have been trying to get EPA approval to replace the septic systems in the bathrooms. Currently, parkgoers have to use portable restrooms.

Austintown Township Trustee Monica Deavers said the project took longer than anticipated.

“They are working on it a little bit quicker now, because somehow, something got lost in the process, and we’ve been in contact with them and I feel that our road supervisor/administrator is doing his job in getting that done here real soon,” said Deavers.

She said that now, the process is moving along.