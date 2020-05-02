Closings and delays
Austintown resident collecting food, items for locals who are in need

Local News

Items will be collected at the Quaker Steak & Lube in Austintown on three days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: tmarvin via Getty Images

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Austintown resident organized a food drive to help local residents.

Dick Frost, of the Chicken Coupe Cruisers, is collecting canned goods and other non-perishables, toiletries and paper products at the Austintown Quaker Steak & Lube, located at 5800 Patriot Blvd.

Items will be collected from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2; 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 5; and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 7.

Pick-up for Austintown residents who are in need will be at noon Sunday, May 10, while supplies last. 

