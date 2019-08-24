Austintown remembers late Coach Annarella after football scrimmage

Phil Annarella coached for over 48 years with seven different schools and won a state title with Warren Harding

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s a Friday night toward the end of August — a fitting time to remember a man who coached football for nearly 50 years.

The evening in Austintown began with scrimmage, then there was a tribute to the late Coach Phil Annarella.

About 150 people sat in the home stands at Greenwood Chevrolet Austintown Falcon Stadium where Annarella coached for his last 12 years.

The tribute included performances by the Fitch choir and marching band, and ended with a video presentation of Annarella’s life.

“Phil was a teacher first and then a coach,” said former Austintown Middle School Principal Daniel Bokesch. “That combination with a personality like Phil’s just couldn’t be beat.”

Annarella coached for over 48 years with seven different schools and won a state title with Warren Harding.

He died in early June.

The Falcons are dedicating this football season to him.