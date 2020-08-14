Austintown rape suspect back in Mahoning County after arrest in Puerto Rico

Juan David Perez, 45, had been wanted by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office since May 20

(WYTV) – An Austintown rape suspect is back in Mahoning County after his arrest in Puerto Rico in July.

Juan David Perez, 45, had been wanted by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office since May 20 for rape and sexual battery charges.

Perez is accused of raping a girl at an Austintown home on Dec. 14, 2019. Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said Perez took advantage of the victim because she was impaired by alcohol.

Ohio investigators found out that Perez was hiding in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, about an hour west of San Juan.

Perez was jailed in Puerto Rico before he was extradited to Mahoning County to face his charges. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Thursday.