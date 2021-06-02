Austintown racino going back to pre-pandemic operations

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course announced Wednesday that the facility will return, mostly, to pre-pandemic operations.

The changes are in accordance with the June revised health orders.

Occupancy at the facility will return to 100%, and it should be back up to having every VLT game up and running by the weekend.

Hand sanitizer stations will remain in place and high touch point areas will continue to be fogged nightly with disinfectant.

Guests and employees may wear a mask but will be asked to pull it down for identification purposes. Additionally, employees will be temperature screened and required to use hand sanitizer before entering.

The racino is also hiring. Anyone interested can apply online.