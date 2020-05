"Freedom Week" will kick off with the annual Patriot Day at Quaker Steak & Lube on September 10

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown is moving its Fourth of July fireworks show to September this year.

The display will now be part of the township’s 9/11 event.

On September 11, there will be a program at the township’s 9/11 memorial.

On Saturday the 12th, there will be a parade at noon, followed by a party at the Austintown Plaza. The fireworks show will be at 10 that night.