AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is suspected of theft.

Police released surveillance images from outside the Home Depot of a man working out pushing a shopping cart with large containers and other items inside.

They also released an image of a car they believe the suspect was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Austintown police at 330-270-5106