Austintown police searching for suspect involved in hit skip at Walmart

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Austintown Police Department

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Police are looking to identify the vehicle and driver of a hit skip accident that happened at the Austintown Walmart last week.

It happened last Thursday.

Austintown Police are looking to identify the vehicle and driver of a hit skip accident that happened at the Austintown Walmart last week.
Courtesy of the Austintown Police Department

Police say the vehicle involved is a black Dodge Ram quad cab with chrome rims and white advertisement lettering on all four doors.

Anyone with information should contact the Austintown Police Department either on their Facebook or calling the station at (330) 799-9721 and leave a message for Officer Burich.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com