Austintown police searching for suspect involved in hit skip at Walmart

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Police are looking to identify the vehicle and driver of a hit skip accident that happened at the Austintown Walmart last week.

It happened last Thursday.

Courtesy of the Austintown Police Department

Police say the vehicle involved is a black Dodge Ram quad cab with chrome rims and white advertisement lettering on all four doors.

Anyone with information should contact the Austintown Police Department either on their Facebook or calling the station at (330) 799-9721 and leave a message for Officer Burich.