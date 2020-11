Angel Cancel was checked out of the Austinwoods Nursing Home at noon Nov. 24 and has not been seen since

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Austintown Police Department canceled a missing adult alert for a man who had been missing since Nov. 24.

Angel Cancel, 95, was checked out of the Austinwoods Nursing Home at noon Nov. 24 and had not been seen since.

The incident happened on Kirk Road in Austintown.

Cancel has since been found safe, police say.