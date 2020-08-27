Austintown police search for suspects in truck stop robbery

The driver of the car was caught, but two other suspects got away

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV – Austintown police released surveillance images Thursday of suspects they believe took part in a robbery at the Travel Center at the I-80, I-680 interchange in Austintown.

According to a police report, two men entered the T/A Travel Center around 4:25 a.m. on Aug. 18. One of them demanded money from the clerk, insinuating he had a gun in his pocket.

The suspect was denied money, but he and the other man loaded up garbage bags full of merchandise and took off.

Police spotted the suspect’s vehicle going southbound on I-680, and they attempted to make a traffic stop but said the vehicle kept driving.

The pursuit continued southbound until the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a barrier near the Oakwood entrance ramp, according to the police report. Police said the two passengers in the car jumped out and ran away with the trash bags full of merchandise.

Police ordered the driver out by gunpoint. The driver, identified as Irving Wilkerson, was arrested on charges of failure to comply and complicity to aggravated robbery charges. The two passengers got away.

Anyone with information in the case can call Det. Lt. Jordan Yacovone at (330) 270-5109. All tips will be held confidential.

