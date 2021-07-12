Austintown police looking for suspect in theft from hotel

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are asking the community for help identifying a theft suspect.

According to investigators, the suspect was caught on camera at a local hotel entering a coin-operated vending machine.

The suspect uses crutches, has a tattoo on his right leg and was seen wearing a cast on his left leg, police say.

After the theft, investigators say the suspect left in a white minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hevener at 330-270-5111. All tips will be kept anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com