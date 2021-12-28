Austintown police looking for attempted theft suspects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Austintown Police District

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are searching for two people suspected of trying to steal electronics from a local store.

Surveillance photos show a man and a woman trying to leave a Home Depot with what police said was over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Austintown attempted theft suspects
Credit: Austintown Police District

The merchandise was retrieved but police said the two fled the scene before they arrived. They left in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det./Sgt. McGlynn at 330-270-5106 or message the Austintown Police District’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com