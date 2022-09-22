AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are warning about an increase in “smash and grabs” from cars, saying that they believe the thieves are from a traveling group that is targeting different areas.

According to a post on the Austintown Police Department’s Facebook page, thieves are targeting outdoor venues like parks, gyms and baseball and soccer fields. Many of the thefts happen in broad daylight with people nearby.

In a police report taken Wednesday, officers were sent to Austintown Township Park, where at least four victims reported that purses and credit cards were taken from their vehicles. The windows of three vehicles were smashed, while another person had the windows of the vehicle down at the time.

According to the report, the thief attempted to use the stolen cards to make several purchases.

Now, investigators are warning people not to leave valuables inside cars.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s hidden, if they see a strap of a purse, they will smash the window and take your things,” the post states.

Police believe that the thieves are not from the area but are part of a traveling group that hits multiple states to commit their crimes.

They’re asking people to watch for these crimes and report them.