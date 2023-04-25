AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Police Department is investigating a reported road rage incident that happened earlier this month.

Police were called to the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and South Canfield Niles Road around 3 p.m. April 7.

According to a police report, a man told police that someone pulled a gun on him when he was leaving Walmart. The man said he turned onto Mahoning Avenue when he was leaving Walmart and that this supposedly angered the driver of the Ford F-150 behind him. Reports said that the F-150 quickly drove past the vehicle in the left turn lane before it got back into the far right lane.

The man reported that the driver of the F-150 then pointed a gun at him. Reports said that the driver proceeded to follow the suspect onto state Route 46. According to a report, the suspect pointed the gun at the man again after the man called him some derogatory names.

Police were able to find the driver of the F-150 and question him. He said that he had his hand out of the vehicle when he was driving. He said that the man’s vehicle was approaching him and that the man yelled, “f*** you.”

The driver of the F-150 told police that he had his gun sitting on the side of the center console of his vehicle and that the other driver probably saw it. He told police that he was using his phone to record the man as he was approaching him. Reports said the man admitted to having his hand on the firearm while it was in the holster and he was on the phone.

Reports said that the person was cooperative in giving police the firearm during the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time. The case was sent to the Investigations Unit.