AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown released several surveillance images of two men in hopes that someone recognizes them.

Investigators say they are looking into a shoplifting incident at a local store and want to identify the men in the images. Police did not name the store, but you can see Walmart’s “Everyday low prices” slogan in the surveillance images.

If you recognize the men, you can contact Det. Shawn Heverner at 330-270-5111. All tips are confidential, according to police.