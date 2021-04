Police said the pictured man was involved in a recent robbery in the township

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are asking for the community’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police said the pictured man was involved in a recent robbery in the township. The police department also released photos of the vehicle involved on its Facebook page on Friday.

Any tips will remain confidential, according to investigators.

If you have information, you’re asked to contact the police department at 330-799-9721 or Detective Ingram at 330-270-5115.