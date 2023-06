AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The results of a recent OVI checkpoint didn’t include anyone driving impaired.

A checkpoint was conducted Friday night on S. Raccoon Road in Austintown. A total of 382 vehicles passed through but only three were directed into the diversion area.

Two summonses for driving under suspension were issued, along with four citations for seat belt violations.

The checkpoint was funded through a federal grant and operated by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force.