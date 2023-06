AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown native will soon be holding a prestigious position in the Pittsburgh area.

Marla Presley will take over as president of the Allegheny County Bar Association on July 1.

Presley is a 1996 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. She later graduated from Mount Union and Duquesne Law School.

Presley practices at the Pittsburgh law firm of Jackson Lewis.