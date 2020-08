Bianca Medeiros was charged with child endangering and was convicted in late June

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A young woman from Austintown will spend the next several years behind bars for hurting her own daughter.

Bianca Medeiros was charged with child endangering and convicted in late June.

Prosecutors say their medical experts believe Medeiros poured scalding hot water on her two-year-old, leaving her with first and second-degree burns.

In court Tuesday, the woman was given a 3-year sentence, which is the maximum for her charge.