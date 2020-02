In December, Robert Iwaskey pleaded guilty to 10 counts of pandering obscenity charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Austintown man that investigators said was found with child pornography was sentenced to 48 months in prison last week.

In December, Robert Iwaskey pleaded guilty to 10 counts of pandering obscenity charges.

Task Force agents raided his home and found pornographic videos and photos involving children.

Iwaskey received his sentence on Friday.