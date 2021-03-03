Austintown man receives sentence in child porn case

Robert Basic pleaded guilty to the charges in November

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — An Austintown man who pleaded guilty late last year to child pornography charges was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence to Robert Basic, Jr., 44, who entered guilty pleas in November to seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Attorneys in the case were recommending a sentence of seven years, but Judge Krichbaum went above their recommendation.

Basic was arrested after a co-defendant, Ryan Marenkovic, 44, pawned a pair of cell phones in August to an Austintown pawn shop.

When workers went to erase the data on the phones, they found images of child pornography and contacted police.

Marenkovic was sentenced last year to nine months in prison. Prosecutors said he only had a few images on his phone and that he cooperated with police.