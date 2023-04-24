YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man learned his sentence last week for having illegal explosives.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito sentenced David Sletvold, 39, Thursday to three years of probation. He will also have to continue his mental health and drug treatment as well.

Sletvold pleaded guilty in February before to an amended charge of possession of dangerous ordinance. Prosecutors amended the charge from a second-degree felony to a third-degree felony in exchange for his plea.

An additional charge of possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony, was dropped in exchange for his plea.

The charge stemmed from an April 11 traffic stop by Austintown police at about 8:35 p.m. in the area around South Meridan Road and Mahoning Avenue.

Reports said Sletvold had burns on his face, hands and clothes; and there was black dust covering the inside of the car and fluid on the dashboard and windshield. Reports said Sletvold told police that he made a homemade “firework” that exploded in his car.

Sletvold told police that he used black powder and a wick from a candle for the firework, but it exploded when he lit a cigarette.

Sletvold gave police permission to search his car, and they found black powder throughout and a gas tank in the trunk, reports said.