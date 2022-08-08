YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 12 years in prison for an Austintown man who pleaded guilty Monday to 11 felonies in a child pornography case.

Sentencing will be Sept. 29 for Robert Jensen, 42, who entered guilty pleas before Judge Anthony D’Apolito to 10 counts of pandering obscenity to a minor, a fourth degree felony; a fifth degree felony count of voyeurism; a first degree misdemeanor count of voyeurism; and two second degree misdemeanor counts of voyeurism.

Man pleads guilty in shooting death of Warren woman

Defense attorneys are expected to argue for a lesser prison term at sentencing.

As part of the plea agreement, a second degree felony charge of illegal use of a minor in a nudity oriented material was dropped, as were several other illegal use and pandering charges.

As part of the plea Jensen will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender.

Jensen has been free on $100,000 bond since his arraignment Nov. 15. He was arrested Nov. 9 by U.S. Marshals after he was indicted by a grand jury.

All told, Jensen was indicted on a total of 36 felony counts.

Report: Gun found after driver nearly misses cruiser

Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews said she did not want to comment on the specifics of the case until sentencing. The case was taken to a grand jury after an investigation that began in summer 2020.

Jensen’s bond has been continued pending sentencing.