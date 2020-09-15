Austintown man named to Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

The 20 inductees represent 16 Ohio counties and four branches of the military

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine DeWine read a local man’s name Tuesday among the new Ohio Veterans hall of fame inductees.

Ken Jakubec is being inducted. He’s a life long resident of Austintown and a retired Marine.

Jakubec is big on acknowledging the service of other veterans and now it’s his turn to be recognized.

Jakubec will be inducted in November.

The 20 inductees represent 16 Ohio counties and four branches of the military.

More headlines from WKBN.com: