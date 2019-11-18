Austintown man must register as sex offender after human trafficking sting

"Just because of all this, I've lost a lot," Woods said in court Monday. "I'm very sorry for my actions that day."

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A young man from Austintown won’t have to go to prison but he will bear the title of sex offender for the next 25 years.

Ronald Woods, 23, was one of those caught up in a human trafficking sting in the area last May.

On Monday morning, he pleaded guilty to charges that he tried to meet what he thought was an underage child for sex, only to have police waiting for him when he arrived.

“Just because of all this, I’ve lost a lot,” Woods said in court Monday. “I’m very sorry for my actions that day.”

Although Judge Anthony Donofrio put Woods on probation for three years, he must register his address with the local sheriff every six months for the next quarter-century.