AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is due in court early next week after being arrested Thursday morning on child pornography charges.

Nicholas Marshall is facing nearly a dozen counts of pandering obscenity involving minors.

Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputies, Austintown Police and agents with the Human Trafficking Task Force raided Marshall’s home on Bainbridge Avenue early Thursday morning.

He was taken to the county jail and will appear in County Court Monday afternoon.