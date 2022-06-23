YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury indicted an Austintown Thursday man for the April death of his infant son.

Nicholas Tigges, 34, of Redgate Lane, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault and endangering children for the death of his 4-week-old son, who died from head injuries at Akron Children’s Hospital Main Campus.

Tigges was arrested at the time on charges of felonious assault and endangering. He has been in the Mahoning County jail on $500,000 bond since his arraignment in county court in Austintown.

The Summit County Coroner ruled the baby’s death a homicide in June from complications of blunt force contact to the head. The indictment in the case said the baby died from injuries he received April 25.

While the indictment says that Tigges is responsible for the baby’s death, neither prosecutors nor police have commented on why Tigges was suspected of inflicting injuries on the baby.

A twin sister of the boy is in custody of Mahoning County Children Services. The mother of the children, Kaitlynn Wilson, 29, has been charged with two counts of endangering children, one a second degree felony and one a third degree felony.

Wilson was charged after authorities said signs of neglect were found on the daughter.

She is free on $15,000 bond and can only have contact with the daughter as permitted by the Children Services Board.