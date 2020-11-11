Austintown man accused in $7 million Wisconsin jewelry store heist

Authorities think he was involved in a complex jewelry store burglary in 2016

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An accused “professional burglar” from Austintown is now charged in a huge 2016 heist in Wisconsin.

Documents were filed this week in federal court, suggesting two raids in Austintown last September were part of the investigation.

One was at a home belonging to James Quinn.

Authorities near Milwaukee think Quinn was involved in a complex jewelry store burglary. More than $7 million in diamonds, watches and other items were taken.

Quinn now faces several charges of transporting stolen goods over state lines and conspiracy.