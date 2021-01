Starting pay is over $22 per hour

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown has a job posting for a patrol officer.

You need to be a U.S. citizen 21 years old or older, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid Ohio driver’s license and have a peace officer training academy certificate.

Applications are available at the police department or township website.