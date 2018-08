Austintown Library set to close for 2 weeks Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Next month, the Austintown Library will close for two weeks for parking lot repairs and repaving.

The library on South Raccoon Road will close on Monday, Sept. 10.

Book drops will not be available.