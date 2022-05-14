AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several runners made their way to Austintown Township Park on Saturday morning for their first annual Color Out Cancer 5K.

The Relay for Life of Mahoning-Columbiana Counties organized the event.

Close to 50 runners got to participate in the 5K and went through five different color stations as they got hit with the colors.

“It’s just that we’re trying to find an end to this dreaded disease, so that even if you hear those words, maybe it’s not so dreadful, you know, that there’s hope at the end of this tunnel,” said Kim Deemer with Mahoning-Columbiana County Relay for Life.

Organizers say they look forward to making this an annual event, and plan to hold it again around this time next year.