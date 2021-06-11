Austintown Healthcare celebrates togetherness with Hawaiian luau

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a festive day at Austintown Healthcare earlier Friday.

Jamaica in June was a way to get some of the residents and staff out and about.

Many of the residents were dressed up in Hawaiian attire and leis.

Since the start of the pandemic, many nursing home residents haven’t seen family members, which has caused some to feel isolated.

“But now, we just come together as a family here. Everybody comes together, every department, every department head. We want to come together and show everybody we are family and now it’s time to live,” said Annette Dendy, director of activities.

Everyone there was served authentic Caribbean food.