Austintown girl sells art to raise money for new books for her teacher

After seeing on Facebook that her first art table went missing, Austintown Township Trustee reached out to help

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Austintown girl is doing her best to spread love and positivity in today’s world.

In an attempt to raise money for new books for her teacher, eight-year-old Addyson Price set up shop in her front yard, selling art paintings for a dollar.

After being in business only one week, she’s seeing large profits.

“It was very good. I’ve got like a hundred bucks yesterday, actually more than a hundred bucks. I mean, I get more money than actually both of my parents combined,” said Addyson.

Addyson’s mother, Jessica Price, says this is her second summer selling art for a cause, so giving back isn’t anything new for her.

Price says her daughter has a way of making everyone feel happy.

“She’s made so many people smile. She had a line here the other day. She tells jokes. She’s meeting new kids. She talks to adults. She’s gotten to know everybody from 80-years-old probably down to five,” said Price.

After seeing on Facebook that her first art table went missing, Austintown Township Trustee Jim Davis took matters into his own hands to help.

“I called one of my lieutenants at the police department and I said, hey can you meet me at one of the local stores. I want to buy the girl a new table. He said, absolutely I’ll meet you,” said Davis.

Davis says the decision to help was inspired by his ten-year-old daughter and says it’s gestures like this that we can all learn from.

“We have one chance to teach our children kindness, to instill kindness in them and to let them know these are the ways we make not only our communities but our country a better place,” Davis said.

“Just do what’s best for other people,” said Price. “Be kind and donate what you can.”