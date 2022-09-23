MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Massillon scored for with a six yard touchdown run with 6:37 left in 1Q.

Fitch’s DeShawn Vaughn then threw a 54 -yard touchdown with 3:52 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers then scored on a three yard touchdown run, making it 14-7. The Tigers then scored again, making it 21-7.

Vaughn then responded with an 8-yard-touchdown run near the end of the half. The score was 21-13. Vaughn had a 54-yard touchdown pass late in the game to Dominic Perry.

In the second half, the Tigers are pulling away. After three touchdowns in the second half, they lead 42-21 with 5:51 left in the game. Massillon’s Dorian Pringle has three touchdowns on the evening.

After a broken play, Vaughn found Jamell James for a touchdown that cut the Tigers lead to 42-28 with 5:17 left.

Fitch (5-0) will visit Strongsville in week seven.