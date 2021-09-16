Austintown Fitch three-sport athlete, leading scorer named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch midfielder Evan Sahli gets a rush every time he puts the ball in the back of the net.

“It feels great,” Sahli said. “I mean, I love scoring and just the adrenaline rush when you score, it’s one of the best feelings I can get.”

The senior is currently the Falcons’ leading scorer and is a two-time all-county first-team selection. Sahli is also a member of the Falcons’ basketball and track teams.

In the classroom, Sahli carries a 3.98 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. By graduation, he will have one full year of college under his belt.

“It’s hard a lot with soccer and basketball practices, but I take a study hall so that’s usually when I get all my homework done or during lunch,” he said. “I do procrastinate a lot on my major assignments, but I always get them done on time.”

Sahli is involved in numerous clubs at Fitch, including the French club, spirit club and a reading development enrichment program. Sahli is also a youth soccer referee and basketball coach and has served as a Buckeye Boy State Representative and an Ohio Attorney General Teen Ambassador.

“I think it’s nice to keep your options open,” Sahli added. “Being exposed to all these extracurriculars will help you when you want to decide your future path.”

Sahli is still weighing his college options. He plans on bringing his cleats with him wherever he goes.

“I want to continue playing soccer either at the college level or with a club team.”