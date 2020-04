They shared a video message to uplift their high school seniors, who are missing out on a lot right now

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Class of 2020 is missing out on a lot because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff in Austintown came together to encourage their seniors.

Teachers, counselors and administrators at Austintown Fitch High School created a video message for those students.

It was shared with them through Google Classroom and on the district’s social media pages to uplift them during this difficult time.