AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a celebration Monday night for a local softball team.

The Austintown Fitch softball team was given a special proclamation during the Austintown Township trustees meeting to celebrate their state championship.

Each member of the team was given flowers and recognized in front of those in attendance.

A new sign, which will be added to the welcome sign on Route 46, was also presented.

“This is so impressive as a community and as a resident of Austintown now and representative of the county, how impressive that is because you beat a two-time state champion consecutively, you beat a team that was undefeated. You did so much in such a memorable time and place and season,” said Mahoning County Commissioner David Ditzler.

“Take this victory with you on into the future where you go and teach those people underneath you who are coming up just what it is to be a champion,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

The Falcons won the school’s first Division I state title earlier this month, defeating Anthony Wayne 6-1.