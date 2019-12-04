Austintown Fitch grad, Cincinnati Bengal unveils custom cleats for a cause

Price’s custom cleats featured non-profit organization Pelotonia as part of the NFL program 'My Cause My Cleats'

(WYTV) – Former Austintown Fitch standout and Cincinnati Bengal Billy Price debuted a special pair of cleats ahead of a Week 14 match-up against the Cleveland Browns.

Price’s custom cleats featured non-profit organization Pelotonia as part of the NFL program “My Cause My Cleats,” in which NFL players lace up for charitable causes near and dear to their hearts.

Pelotonia is a non-profit organization bringing people together to accelerate funding for life-saving cancer research. As a centerpiece of its year-round fundraising efforts, Pelotonia hosts a three-day experience of cycling, entertainment and volunteerism.

Price chose the organization due to his special relationship with two-time cancer survivor, and eight-time Pelotonia rider, Shannon Rece.

The two met while Price interned at L. Brands, and Price was moved by her battle as well as Pelotonia’s efforts to fund life-saving cancer research.

Price surprised Rece in late November, sharing that he’d be honoring her story and Pelotonia with his custom cleats that he’ll wear in Cleveland.

“Once you meet Shannon, it’s impossible not to be moved by her determination, the persistence she has shown in fighting cancer and the commitment she has to Pelotonia,” Price said. “It’s an honor to not only celebrate her, but the life-changing research Pelotonia is funding and the passion of their community.”

The cleats were created by former Ohio State Buckeye walk-on Kato Mitchell, who runs a business creating custom sports gear for athletes. Dan Schneider, a cancer survivor, designed the cleats with input from Rece and Price.

Price revealed the cleats during an unboxing at Bengals practice on Wednesday.

Other players also unveiled their cleats for causes Wednesday, including Denver Broncos’ defensive end Derek Wolfe. His campaign is raising money for a new turf field at Beaver Local High School.