Austintown firing off fireworks this week, be prepared to beat the heat

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This weekend, Austintown is hosting a fireworks display, but you’re going to want to take some precautions before you head out to the event with the heat.

Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers with food and bottled water. However, alcohol is prohibited at the event.

The “Party in the Plaza” will be in a parking lot, so remember to bring sunglasses, hat and sunscreen.

“We’ll have plenty of EMTs, firefighters and police officers to accommodate those people, but we just hope everybody takes safety first and takes the precautions necessary,” said Jim Davis, Austintown trustee.

The event starts at 4 p.m. Sunday in Austintown Plaza.

Live music will take the stage at 7 p.m. and fireworks are at 10 p.m.

WKBN 27 First News will be teaming with the Austintown trustees and Hollywood Gaming to broadcast the event.