Austintown Firefighters hosting first-ever Axe Run 5k

The race begins at the Austintown 9/11 Memorial Park

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A lot of events have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but on Sunday, Austintown Professional Firefighters were able to organize an in-person race event.

It is the first ever Axe Run 5k being put on by the Austintown Professional Firefighters.

The race begins at the Austintown 9/11 Memorial Park.

It’s a 5k run or walk and there will be three different heats that go off every half hour beginning at 9 a.m.

Runners were out early getting ready and doing some stretching.

There are more than 60 people running or walking in the event.

There are some guidelines that need to be followed.

The heats will be every half hour to ensure social distancing and runners are asked to wear a face covering until the race starts.

A portion of the proceeds from the race benefit Austintown sports and local charities.