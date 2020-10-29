Austintown firefighters battle house fire overnight

When firefighters got there, debris blocked their way of getting into the house and flames had ripped through the roof

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A family in Austintown lost their home in a fire overnight.

The Austintown Fire Department responded to a house fire on Crum Road just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters said everyone got out safely and they eventually got the fire under control.

Austintown Fire Chief Andrew Frost said it was still smoldering at 4:30 a.m.

They don’t know what caused it.