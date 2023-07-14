AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not official yet — the trustees still have to vote one more time, but there’s a good chance a fire levy will be on the ballot in Austintown come November.

Fire Chief Andy Frost says his department is $1.2 million over budget. However, COVID relief and American Rescue Plan money has kept it solvent. But, that’s about to end and he needs help.

Friday afternoon, Austintown trustees unanimously approved a request for certification for an additional levy to support the fire department. The approval sends the request to Mahoning County’s auditor.

“This is one of two required meetings that are necessary prior to putting this levy on the ballot,” said Trustee Monica Deavers.

The trustees will be asking for a 3 mill continuous levy to be placed on the November ballot. It will generate $2 million a year and help deal with the $1.2 million deficit in the fire department’s budget.

“You have to look at cutting services, and that’s where we’re at at this point,” Frost said.

Frost cited the rising cost of everything as to why the department needs more money. Frost pointed to the new ambulance Austintown recently bought with COVID relief money that now must be equipped.

“I need cots. I just lost a cardiac monitor at $35,000. So those are the things we just hope to sustain,” Frost said.

“Unless we want to sacrifice services, which none of us want to do, we’re going to need this levy. So I definitely agree on it,” said Trustee Rob Santos.

Austintown operates two stations full-time. It has 27 full-time firefighters and 23 part-timers. Should the levy make it onto the ballot and fail, where would Frost cut?

“Well, I don’t know. I hate to say anything concrete because I don’t know,” Frost said.

If the levy does make it on the ballot, Frost knows the fire department will have to sell the idea of the levy to the community.

“Austintown is usually very good at supporting us but we have to show them where the need is and how we’ve been fiscally responsible. So we have a lot of work to do to prove it to them that we need it,” Frost said.

The last time Austintown voters approved a fire levy was in 2000, though the levies were re-evaluated in 2012 and generated slightly more money.

People can comment at the trustees’ meeting on July 24 at 6 p.m. At which, the trustees are expected to vote on placing the levy on the ballot.