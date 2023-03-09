AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fire Department just made over $13,000 after selling a fire truck.

Bidding closed on Thursday on a truck they had from 1986.

With the help of a company called Municibid, which helps governments and schools sell surplus supplies, the department was able to auction off the truck.

In two weeks, 104 bids were made.

A director with Municibid says all the money made from the auction goes back into the community.

“I think you know it’s a great thing that this equipment is not ending up in a landfill somewhere, or if it’s unusable, it can be used as parts to serve as something else. Right? So there’s a kind of a real sort of recycle, reuse and repeat sort of function in this business,” said Jameel Farruk, director of sales for Municibid.

Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost says the money will be put back into the fire funds. The money is not dedicated to anything specific at this time.