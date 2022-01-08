Austintown Farmers Market introduces off-season markets

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Austintown Farmers Market is trying out something new this year with off-season monthly markets for the first time.

The markets will be held on the second Saturday of the month inside Stacey Pavilion in Austintown Township Park.

They will be held from January through May and September through December from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The off-season markets give local vendors an opportunity to share their products with the community. The farmers market has more plans in the works.

“What I see going forward for us is just growing and being able to find greater ways to serve our community,” said farmers market manager Shannon Lehn.

She said she’s looking at ways to find funding to take any leftover items from vendors and donate them to a food bank.

In June, the weekly markets will resume on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. outside in the park.