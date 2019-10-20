Austintown event allows kids with special needs to experience a ‘haunted’ house

Gateways to Better Living's "not-so" haunted house had a number of sensory-friendly activities for kids

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People are celebrating all things haunted this season, but one group wanted to make sure everyone could enjoy Halloween with a “not-so” haunted house.

Gateways to Better Living hosted a sensory-friendly event in Austintown for kids who may not be able to experience what typical haunted houses have to offer.

This was the first year for the event.

Gateways provides services and programs for people with developmental disabilities in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

Vocational Director Kristie Rossi says they really understand the importance of having fun opportunities for everyone.

“We really feel it’s important to give kids an option of something that’s a sensory-friendly option, something not too scary, something that’s a little bit different, something that’s unexpected, something new in the area that hasn’t been done before around here,” she said.

The “not-so” haunted house had a number of sensory-friendly activities including a practice house where kids could do a run-through of knocking on doors on Halloween.