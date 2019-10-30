Austintown detectives on hunt for pair of thieves

Austintown detectives are looking for the public's help in finding a pair of thieves that have hit three locations in the township this month

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown detectives are looking for the public’s help in finding a pair of thieves that hit three locations in the township in October.

In recent weeks, armed men robbed the North Meridian drive-thru, the Speedway on Kirk Road, and the Dollar General on South Raccoon Road, according to detectives.

Police say the suspects were armed in each case, but no one was hurt in any of the robberies.

There are similarities in what the suspects’ are getting away with. Police are asking anyone with info to call them at (330) 799-9721.