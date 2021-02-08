Austintown court extends closure

The closure was announced last week

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Court #4 in Austintown is extending its closure after an employee’s positive COVID-19 test.

The closure was announced last week and reopening was scheduled for Feb. 9, however, that has changed.

Court officials are closing the court until Feb. 12 to “allow the court to be professionally cleaned and sanitized.”

The court will reopen on Feb. 16.

According to a notice, the employee had “extensive contact with court facilities, equipment and personnel.

All criminal proceedings, including but not limited to pre-trials, trials and preliminary hearings until the next available date.